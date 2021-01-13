TX-13 Representative Ronny Jackson’s reasons for opposing President Trump’s impeachment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Wednesday’s debate on the impeachment vote at Capitol Hill, Representative Ronny Jackson did state that he was urging his colleagues to oppose the articles of impeachment.

During his one minute of speaking on the floor, Representative Jackson continued that what happened last Wednesday was a stain on our nation and the criminals and rioters responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Congressman Jackson shared that he believes that Congress needs to lead by example and begin the process of healing the deep division that exists among us, as Americans.

“The articles before us today will not accomplish that. In fact, the sham articles of impeachment will only serve to further fan the flames of unrest and to appease the radical left’s appetite for division,” said Representative Jackson.

Instead, he said that Congress should be focusing on restoring communities devastated by lockdowns, vaccine rollouts, aiding a bipartisan investigation, and ensuring election integrity.

Additionally, U.S. Representative Jackson continued that congress should not be focusing on “impeaching a president, who has promised a peaceful transition and who has less than seven days left in office.”