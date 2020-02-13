Two Vehicles Sought In Search For Missing 6-Year-Old

National

Investigators searching for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik are want to speak with the drivers of two cars seen leaving her Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood around the time she disappeared Monday.

by: Kiana Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WIS/NBC News)  South Carolina authorities are searching for two vehicles seen leaving the neighborhood of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik around the time she disappeared from her Cayce home Monday afternoon.

The vehicles, captured on security video, are a light colored SUV and a gray or silver sedan.

Investigators have not been able to identify or interview the occupants. They are seeking additional information from those who live nearby.

Officials say talking with everyone in the neighborhood where Faye was last seen is crucial in their work to bring her home.

Don't Miss