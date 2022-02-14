RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash in Russell County has claimed the lives of two people and injured two others. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened on Feb. 10, 2022, on Alabama 208 at the intersection of Alabama 165, ten miles south of Fort Mitchell.

Adrian D. Hillin, 44, of Annabella, Utah, was killed when the 2020 Nissan Altima he was driving was collided with a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Stacy L. James, 50, of Fort Mitchell, Ala., according to officials.

After the initial crash, Hillin’s car left the roadway and hit a building. Hillin was pronounced dead at the scene.

James was also killed in the crash. She was transported to Piedmont in Columbus, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two passengers were in Hillin’s car at the time of the crash. They were taken an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unavailable at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.