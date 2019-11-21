Two more witnesses testify in the house impeachment inquiry

We may have seen the final witnesses for this portion of the impeachment inquiry.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX NEWS) — The witnesses said it was well known by high ranking officials the investigations wanted by the [resident involved not just Burisma, but, the Bidens despite other witnesses saying they didn’t know there was a connection.

Former Trump Russia Adviser Fiona Hill says, “By this point, it was clear that Burisma was code for the Bidens.”

Former National Security aide Fiona Hill, and Foreign Service Officer David Holmes testified how the President’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was working through a second channel of policy making to get an investigation into the Bidens.

Hill says, “In the months leading up to that from May onwards, it became very clear that the White House meeting itself was being predicated on other issues, namely investigations, and the questions about the election interference in 2016.”

Holmes says he was told by Ambassador Gordon Sondland that President Trump only cared about the “big stuff.”

House Intelligence Committee Majority Counsel Daniel Goldman says, “Did he explain what he meant by ‘big stuff’?”

Holmes says, “Well, I, I asked him ‘what kind of big stuff? We have big stuff going on here, like a war with Russia,’ and he said, ‘No. Big stuff like the Biden investigation that Mister Giuliani’s pushing.””

Allies of the president continue to argue there’s never been any wrongdoing, nor a cover-up, and Ukraine ultimately was given military aid.

Jordan says, “There is nothing different in there than what we had on the transcript.”

The White House saying in a statement “These two witnesses, just like the rest, have no personal or direct knowledge regarding why US aid was temporarily withheld.”

So, what’s next in the impeachment inquiry?

Well, it’s still not clear.

Currently, there are no other open hearings scheduled, but, that could change.

As of Friday, the house is in recess through Thanksgiving, and they won’t return until December.