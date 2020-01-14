Two Guilty In Multi-Million Dollar Book Thefts

National

Pittsburgh men convicted of stealing $8-million in rare books from Carnegie Library over a 20 year period.

by: Aaron Martin

Posted: / Updated:

(WPXI)  Two men have pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar theft of rare books and items from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Library.

Former Chief Archivist for the Oliver Room, Greg Piore, and Caliban book shop owner, John Schulman, were in court on Monday where they pleaded to reduced charges in the case that prosecutors said spanned more than two decades.

Former Chief Archivist for the Oliver Room, Greg Piore, and Caliban book shop owner, John Schulman, were in court on Monday where they pleaded to reduced charges in the case that prosecutors said spanned more than two decades.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Rmzyl4

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss