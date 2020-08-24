Twin Storms Take Aim

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are set to deliver a one-two punch to the Gulf Coast.

(NBC News) The Gulf Coast is on edge with two tropical storms churning toward the shoreline.

The first, Marco, is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon in south Louisiana. The second strike will come just a couple of days later, and forecasters warn Laura could be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the shore.

Louisiana is in the potential track of that system as well.

“We’re going to get a right hook from Marco and a left Hook from Laura,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned Sunday.

Many New Orleans residents are boarding up what they can and stocking up on essentials.

Others are heading for higher ground.

“We can’t handle a regular rain storm during a flood, so I said imagine two storms coming back-to-back in less than a week, that means it’s time to go,” says Mickel Manul.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34r84CH

More from MyHighPlains.com: