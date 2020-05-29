Twin Cities In Turmoil: Violent Protests Continue

A third day of violent protests, with looters taking advantage of the chaos, took place in Minneapolis and St. Paul Thursday as citizens demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

(NBC News) Minnesota’s governor called in the National Guard Thursday as looting and protests erupted again in the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“I am pleading with individuals to stay calm and let us conduct this investigation,” U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald said at an afternoon press conference.

Despite those pleas, looters took advantage of an already traumatized community, clashing with officers in riot gear, with some even taking out their anger on officers in other police departments.

Minneapolis Police chief Medaria Arradondo warned that his officers would continue to respond with force.

“We have a community that has been in trauma for quite some time, and what I cannot allow as chief is for others to compound that trauma,” Arradondo said.



Citizens are demanding answers and charges for the four officers who were fired after video of Floyd’s final moments, held to the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck, went viral.

