AUSTIN, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)—According to reports, the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing jackpot has been increased to an estimated annuitized $555 million. This is the fifth-largest jackpot prize in game history.

Tuesday’s drawing now offers a cash value of an estimated $316.9 million. If there is not a winner tonight, the jackpot prize will increase to an estimated $630 million for the drawing on Friday, July 22.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 27th current Mega Millions jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the drawing on April 19. This is the largest jackpot since January 22, 2021, when the drawing reached an estimated $1.05 billion.

“It’s always exciting for our players when jackpot prizes reach this level,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As the Mega Millions jackpot increases, so do Texas Lottery sales, which creates much needed revenue for public education in Texas. While we are keeping our fingers crossed that this Mega Millions jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but could still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier feature for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million.

Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Mega Millions drawing will close at 9:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 19. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003. The most recent jackpot winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million, which is the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

Since the start of 2022, five Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger, including two during the current jackpot run. A Houston resident claimed a $1,000,510 second-tier prize for the drawing held on May 13 and an Ingram resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on June 17.