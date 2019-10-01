TSA Real ID one year away

A majority of Americans are unprepared for the Real ID requirement, which goes into effect in one year.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) — We’re one year away from real id requirements to fly commercially within the United States.

Starting on October 1, 2020 you’ll need a real id to fly in the US meaning you’ll need a driver’s license that is real id compliant or a passport in order to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities.

Today TSA and aviation industry officials held a briefing to warn travelers of the upcoming deadline.

According to a survey by the US Travel Association, 57 percent of Americans are unaware of the Real ID requirement, seven out of 10 people are unsure if their current identification is real id compliant, and almost 40 percent don’t have a passport or alternative form of identification that would be acceptable come next October.

As of today, 47 states and Washington D.C. are issuing Real IDs.

Oklahoma, Oregon and New Jersey, as well as the territories of American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands have yet to begin issuing the new IDs.