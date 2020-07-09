TSA enacts COVID safety precautions after a whistleblower complaint

A whistleblower complaint, 100 cases of the virus and multiple deaths are credited for the TSA's decision to enact new safety precautions for its agents

(FOX NEWS) — New virus mandates for the transportation security administration.

The TSA is increasing COVID-19 safety precautions.

This, following allegations from an employee that unsafe hygiene practices were putting people’s lives at risk.

Workers will now need a new pair of gloves or will be required to disinfect the ones they have each time they pat someone down.

TSA screeners must also don facial shields while coming in contact with airline passengers in cases where they can’t work behind plexiglass walls.

Last month, a TSA whistleblower claimed the administration has not done enough to train employees about the dangers of the coronavirus adding, the organization did not provide proper personal protective equipment to staff members.

In a statement, the TSA says it values the feedback.

The TSA also now reporting as of Wednesday, roughly one-thousand of its workers have contracted COVID-19 with at least six deaths from the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: