Trump Vows To Suspend Immigration

(NBC News) President Trump announced Monday that he’s suspending immigration into the United States.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Mr. trump said he’ll sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” to protect jobs, and Americans from the coronavirus, which he referred to as an “attack from the Invisible Enemy.”
Travel was already banned from China and Europe.
The northern border with Canada is closed as well, and migrants from the southern border are being deported.
In response to the announcement Senator Kamala Harris accused the president of “shamelessly politicizing” the pandemic.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2VKcTRL
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Storytime With A Sheriff: Deputies Read To Kids
- Crossfit 806 using technology to keep people fit during pandemic
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Know Your Rights
- Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
- McDonald’s offers health care workers, first responders free ‘Thank You Meals’