Trump Vows To Suspend Immigration

President Trump says suspending immigration because of the need to "protect jobs" in the face of an "attack from the Invisible Enemy."

(NBC News) President Trump announced Monday that he’s suspending immigration into the United States.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mr. trump said he’ll sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” to protect jobs, and Americans from the coronavirus, which he referred to as an “attack from the Invisible Enemy.”

Travel was already banned from China and Europe.

The northern border with Canada is closed as well, and migrants from the southern border are being deported.



In response to the announcement Senator Kamala Harris accused the president of “shamelessly politicizing” the pandemic.

