Trump Travels to Arizona Amid Coronavirus Surge

As President Trump gears up his reelection campaign, he's heading to Arizona today - with a focus on border security competing with headlines on Coronavirus and anti-racism protests.

(NBC News) President Donald Trump is in Arizona today revisiting old themes with a trip to the border wall, as he tries again to reboot his campaign.

His visit to the battleground state comes amid a surge in Coronavirus cases there. The president is once again blaming more testing for rising case counts in more than 20 states.

“By having more cases it sounds bad, but actually what it is, is we’re finding people, many of those people aren’t sick or very little,” said Mr. Trump.

But health officials say positivity rates are also going up, and many are worried about the president’s appearance tonight at a “Students for Trump” event in a Phoenix megachurch that can hold 3,000 people.

Back in Washington, D.C., police broke up protests in Lafayette Park today after demonstrators tried to tear down a statue of Former President Andrew Jackson. President Trump backed up that action today with tough talk.

“We are looking at long-term jail sentences for these vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists and agitators,” he said.

The president is now promising an executive order to protect monuments across the country.

