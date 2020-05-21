Trump Threatens State Funding Over Mail-In Voting

President Trump threatens to withhold federal funds from Michigan and Nevada due to their plans to allow mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(NBC News) The Coronavirus crisis is spilling over into November’s election.

President Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from Nevada and Michigan for allowing residents to mail in their vote.

The president backed off that threat for Michigan, as he prepares to visit a Ford plant there today, where workers are now making ventilators.

Congress may take up the mail vote issue. Money for the Postal Service is in Democrats’ $3 trillion Coronavirus stimulus, but Republicans are more likely to compromise on a proposed fix to the Paycheck Protection Program.

