Trump Tax Battle Reaches Supreme Court

Justices heard arguments in two cases, with New York prosecutors and Congresssional attorneys seeking the release of President Trump's tax records and other financial documents from the years prior to his presidency.

(NBC News) President Trump’s battle to keep his tax returns and financial records secret played out in the highest court in the land Tuesday.

Held via teleconference because of the coronavirus, Supreme Court justices heard from attorneys representing the president who argue he has immunity from subpoenas issued by a New York prosecutor and several Congressional committees.

“The president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen and this is a temporary immunity, while the president is in office,” attorney Jay Sekulow argued.

Congressional attorneys say the president’s executive privilege does not put him above the law.

The two sides also argued over whether bringing the cases would put an undue burden on the president’s time.

“There’s no way that this could interfere with the president because he doesn’t have to do anything,” stated House General Counsel Douglas Letter. “This is a subpoena to two banks and an accounting firm.”

