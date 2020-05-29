Trump Targets Social Media

President Trump signs executive order stripping certain legal protections away from social media companies, accusing them of bias after Twitter began fact-checking his tweets.

(NBC News) President Trump turned a war of words with his favorite messaging platform, Twitter, into action against all social media Thursday.

The president signed an executive aimed at stripping legal protections from companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google if they appear to be taking political sides with content that users post on their sites.

“What they choose to fact check and what they choose to ignore and promote – is nothing more then a political activism group or policitcal activism,” Mr. Trump said.

It comes after twitter fact-checked the president for the first time over unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread fraud.

Twittter CEO Jack Dorsey responding in a statement saying in part “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of trying to change the conversation away from the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of this is a distraction from the problem at hand,” Pelosi said. “We have people dying and he’s talking about one thing and another.”

President Trump acknowledged Thursday the devastating milestone reached on Wednesday of 100,000 American deaths due to COVID-19, tweeting “I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy and love.”

