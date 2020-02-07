Trump Takes A Victory Lap; Vindman Reassigned

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, escorted from the White House Friday, after President Trump said he "was not happy" with him.

(NBC News) The lawyer for Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, says Vindman was escorted from the White House Friday, reportedly reassigned to the Pentagon.

The attorney went on to say Lt. Colonel Vindman was asked to leave for “telling the truth.”

When asked about Vindman’s possible reassignment earlier in the day, President Trump told reporters “Well, I’m not happy with him. Do you think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not.”

The president also retweeted calls for Colonel Vindman to be fired.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called that “stunning.”

“That’s such a shame. What a patriotic person,” Mrs. Pelosi said of Vindman.

