Trump says the government will buy $3 billion worth of meat

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that the Federal Government would buy food from farmers after some were forced to dump their supply.
Trump’s tweet read, Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens.
You can read his tweet below.
