Trump Repeats Call For Supports To Vote Twice…Which Is Illegal

Mr. Trump made the comments during a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

(NBC News) President Trump has once again called for Americans to vote twice, which is illegal.

Mr. Trump made the comments during a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

“Sign it and send it in and then you have to follow it. And if, on election day or early voting, that is not tabulated and counted, you go vote,” Mr. Trump said. “You have to make sure your vote counts.”

After similar comments earlier in the week, the White House claimed Mr. Trump only wants to make sure that mail-in ballots are counted properly.

“Every vote should count and everyone should verify their vote is counted,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

North Carolina’s absentee ballots go in the mail Friday, the first state to start voting.

Elections officials insist duplicates will be flagged at the polls.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2GwaGFF

More from MyHighPlains.com: