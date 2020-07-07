Trump Pushes To Reopen Schools

Mr. Trump will attend an event Tuesday that will address the challenges of sending students back to school amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(NBC News) President Trump is backing the push to reopening America’s schools.

Officials are struggling with how to balance advancing kids’ education while protecting their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends reopening schools, with the goal of having students physically present, to keep them from falling behind.

Studies shows children are less likely to get coronavirus or fall seriously ill, but the longterm effects on their health are unknown.

It’s a deeply worrying prospect for parents and staff where cases are surging.

Health experts are recommending a series of steps to increase protection from the virus in schools that include masks, modified schedules and greater separation of desks.

Adding to the challenge: New research showing COVID-19 could potentially be airborne, with smaller particles spreading farther than six feet.

