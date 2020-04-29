Trump Orders Meat Processing Plants To Remain Open

(NBC News) Insisting the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, President Trump is using the Defense Production Act to order meat and poultry plants hit hard by the coronavirus to stay open.



More than a dozen plants have closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their workers.



One union says 20 employees have died.



The president’s order provides more protective gear, but workers fear it’s not enough. They want daily testing.

“People are dying every day. But yet he still wants people to go into these facilities where they know people have tested positive,” says Tyson Foods worker Edgar Fields.



