Trump On Trial: Focus On Witnesses Continues

(NBC News) Republicans believe they now have the votes to block witness testimony in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Democrats want to hear from former National Security Adviser John Bolton. According to the New York Times, Bolton’s forthcoming book alleges the president told him directly about his push to withhold Ukraine military aid in exchange for an investigation into his politcal rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a letter to Bolton’s attorney, the White House National Security Council says Bolton’s book contains classified information and cannot be published.

Bolton’s lawyer is asking for an expedited review in case the former National Security Advisor testifies in the impeachment trial.

The president’s legal team, and some Republican senators, are now arguing that even if the allegation is true, it’s not an impeachable offense.

Three Republicans have expressed an interest in hearing Bolton, but that would make it a 50-50 tie, meaning no new witnesses.

