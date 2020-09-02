Trump Lays Blame During Kenosha Visit

(NBC News) President Trump on Tuesday placed the blame for recent violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin on “reckless, far-left politicians” after touring damage in the city.

“We have to condemn the dangerous, anti-police rhetoric. It’s getting more and more, it’s very unfair,” Mr. Trump said.

The family of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by police in the incident that sparked the riots, condemned the president from the other side of town.

“It’s too late bro,” said Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle. “He’s had four years in that office, he’s done nothing but spill hate out of his mouth.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34XZ1cI

More from MyHighPlains.com: