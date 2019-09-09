Trump Faces Backlash Over Taliban Talks

President Trump's announcement that he's canceled secret Camp David peace talks with Taliban leaders draws widespread criticism that such an invitation was ever offered.

The president announced on Twitter late Saturday the talks has been canceled after the Taliban killed a U.S. service member and 11 others in Kabul last week.

“We had a meeting scheduled. It was my idea, and it was my idea to terminate it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody else,” Mr. Trump said Monday.

Some lawmakers and military experts say the Taliban should never be allowed at Camp David.

Candidate and now President Trump promised to pull almost all U.S. Troops out of Afghanistan, America’s longest war, but experts say the Taliban has been in control of Afghanistan for decades and any deal will take time.

“Diplomacy is actually hard work. It is not all photo ops and showmanship,” says former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neumann.

So far this year 16 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan. Almost 2,300 have died there since the U.S. entered the war in 2001.

