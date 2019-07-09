Breaking News
Trump ‘Determined’ To Put Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

The Trump administration is trying put the citizenship question back on the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court decision against it.

by: Tracie Potts

(NBC News) President Donald Trump is continuing his fight for a citizenship question on the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocked his administration’s effort to ask such a question.  

The court ruled late last month that the Trump administration did not provide an honest reason for why the question was necessary, and barred the government from using that rationale as the basis for the question’s inclusion.

President Trump has said he’s considering issuing an executive order to put the question on the census.

Opponents claim it would suppress responses from mostly immigrant communities, and that it would lead to an inaccurate count of the nation’s population.

