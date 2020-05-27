Trump Defends Coronavirus Response

Faced with a death toll nearing 100,000 Americans, President Trump claims that number would be up to "2 Million People" had he not taken the actions he did.

(NBC News) President Trump is defending his response to the coronavirus pandemic as the national death toll nears 100,000.

Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday if he hadn’t done his job well, we would have lost millions of people, while blaming China for not containing the spread.

It comes as infection rates are rising in 18 states.

Medical experts point to a correlation to many people beginning to loosen social distancing two weeks ago around Mother’s Day, and warn of dangerous consequences from the crowds of partiers over this past Memorial Day weekend.

At the same time, President Trump is calling for large crowds at the Republican National Convention in August. He’s threatening to move the event out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor does not allow “full attendance.”

