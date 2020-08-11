Trump Defends Coronavirus Orders

Critics argue Mr. Trump's weekend actions on COVID-19 relief are unconstitutional; infection rates spike among children ahead of return to school.

(NBC News) President Trump is defending his executive orders on COVID-19 relief and his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“I think at the end of a fairly short period of time you’re going to be in very, very good shape all of our country,” Mr. Trump said Monday.

Cases in the United States have doubled since late june, and the financial fallout continues.

The president’s executive orders call for $400 per week expanded unemployment benefits, partially paid for by states. It’s a reduction of $600 benefits that recently expired.

Critics question if the president has the constitutional power for the order, or if states have the money.

“The fact is what he’s shown is he doesn’t understand the situation at all,” Senator Ron Wyden says. “The virus is raging on, people’s benefits are being slashed.”

Meanwhile, more school districts are grappling with whether to reopen their doors. A new report shows COVID-19 cases among children spiked 90 percent in the past month.

The president told reporters those cases are mostly minor.

“They don’t transport it or transfer it to other people, or certainly not very easily. So yeah, I think schools have to open,” Mr. Trump said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/30IJXNI

