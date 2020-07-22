Trump: Coronavirus Will “Get Worse Before It Gets Better”

President Trump, in his first COVID-19 briefing since April, urges Americans to wear masks and warns the pandemic will get worse.

(NBC News) During his first coronavirus briefing in nearly two months, President Trump on Tuesday warned the coronavirus pandemic will “get worse before it gets better.”

Mr. Trump also urged Americans to wear face masks, something he’d been reluctant to do in the past.

“If you can, use the mask. When you can, use the mask,” he said.



The Centers for Disease Control now believes cases in some areas cases could be 10 times higher than reported, and that patients with no symptoms are spreading the virus.



