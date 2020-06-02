Trump Calls Governors “Weak,” Urging Them To “Dominate” Protesters

President Trump calls on governors to call in the National Guard and "dominate" protesters after days of demonstrations against police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd.

(NBC News) As grief and boiling anger over police killings of black people seize cities from coast to coast, President Trump on Monday demanded governors use force to take back the streets.

Sources who listened to a video teleconference tell NBC News the president told governors “most of you are weak,” and urged them to “dominate” and make more arrests.

The comments echo the president’s weekend tweets, deriding Democratic leaders while pushing for law and order.

Critics, meanwhile, are asking why the president has yet to formally address to the nation, days into the crisis sparked by the death of George Floyd during an arrest by four Minneapolis police officers.

“We need the President to address this issue, to acknowledge that systemic racism is now, and has been, a problem in America,” say Florida’s Rep. Val Demings.

Protests have raged outside the White House for three days, with fires and flash-bangs giving President Trump an up close view of the turmoil across the country, and briefly forcing him into an underground bunker Friday night.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3cq3Xai

