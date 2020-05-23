Trump Calls For Opening Of Churches

President Trump declares places of worship "essential" and calls on state governors to life restrictions by this weekend.

(NBC News) President Trump on Friday called on state governors to allow churches and other places of worship to open, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19 infections.

“I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” Mr. Trump said.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend,” he added. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

His comments came as increasingly restless Americans are already heading to beaches and bars, looking for a break from weeks of isolation.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance to emphasize person-to-person transmission is much more likely than through touching a contaminated surface, though medical experts are urging people not to let their guard down.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3bZELHr

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: