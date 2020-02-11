Trump Budget Boosts Military, Slashes Social Safety Nets

President Trump's $4.8 trillion budget faces little chance of passing through Democratic-controlled House without major changes.

(NBC News) President Trump’s $4.8 trillion dollar budget plan was released Monday.

It boosts military spending and provides more funds for a wall along the Mexico border, but cuts food stamps, farm subsidies and student loans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims it’s “brazenly inflicting savage multi-billion-dollar cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.”

The budget is based on rosy projections and program changes, and has little chance of passing without major alterations.

