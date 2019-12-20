Trump Attacks “Christianity Today”

President Trump lashes out at evangelical publication after editorial calling for his removal from office.

(NBC News) An influential evangelical magazine founded by the Reverend Billy Graham has entered the impeachment debate.

The editor of “Christianity Today” wrote the president should be removed from office.

“It’s like we’re blinking or winking or looking the other way when our president is doing things that are not merely unconstitutional, but blatantly immoral,” editor-in-chief Mark Galli says.

The president responded to the magazine in a tweet, writing “Christianity Today” is “a far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years.”

Galli also said that Trump “has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration” and that his Twitter feed “is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/34GVuvQ

More from MyHighPlains.com: