Trump Announces “Operation Legend”

President Trump says he's sending hundreds of federal law enforcement agents into Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque and other cities to quell recent violence...despite objections from local leaders.

(NBC News) President Trump is doubling down on his plan to send federal officers into some of America’s biggest cities dealing with a spike in violent crime, despite leaders in those cities saying the troops aren’t welcome and could actually escalate problems.

“This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. Today I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American communities plagued by violent crime,” Mr. Trump said.

The initiative is called “Operation Legend,” named in honor of a 4-year-old shooting victim.

Agents are already on the ground in kansas city and will head to chicago next.

“Our goal is to help save lives. The principal danger to the lives of our inner city communities is violent crime,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said at the event announcing “Operation Legend.”

The announcement comes amid a backlash from officials in Oregon after federal troops moved in on protests in Portland.

“This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We can not have secret police abducting people into and putting them in unmarked vehicles,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said.

Attorney General Barr was quick to point out federal officers will be working “hand-in-glove” alongside local officials and police and that the initiative should not be compared to the situation in Portland.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3hwfhVh

