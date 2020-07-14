Trump Administration Works To Discredit Fauci

White House officials point to Fauci's early comments on the virus; supporters of the nation's top infectious disease expert say the science has evolved and quotes were taken out of context.

(NBC News) As coronavirus cases hit alarming new highs across the country, the White House is trying to persuade Americans the growing crisis is under control.

The Trump administration is now attempting to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who has spoken frankly about the U.S. response to the virus.

White House officials quietly handed out a list of Dr. Fauci’s past comments over the weekend, including a statement in January that coronavirus was “not a major threat.”

Medical experts note the science has evolved since then, and that some comments were taken out of context.

President Trump, meanwhile has publicly contradicted Dr. Fauci, and retweeted the claims of former game show host Chuck Woolery that “everyone is lying” about COVID-19, including the Centers for Disease Control.

