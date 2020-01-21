Trump admin takes aim at birth tourism

(CNN) — Birth tourism, that’s when a pregnant woman travels to the US to have a child is now a target of the Trump Administration.

The practice allows foreign nationals to give birth on US soil to ensure their children become American citizens.

A State Department official tells CNN the department is amending temporary visas to the US to ensure it does not include birth tourism.

The expected move comes a week after a Hong Kong-based airline apologized for demanding a passenger take a test to prove she was not pregnant before boarding a flight.

The passenger was headed to the US Pacific Island of Saipan — which has emerged as a favorite destination for “birth tourism.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: