Trump: 1.5 Million Coronavirus Cases “A Badge Of Honor”

President Trump argues the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are a positive reflection of the country's testing system; Congress split on further economic relief.

(NBC News) President Trump on Tuesday argued the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States are “a badge of honor.”

“Really it’s badge of honor,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s a great tribute to the testing all of the work professional have done.”

More than 1.5 million cases have been confirmed in the United States, along with nearly 92,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Congress remains split on providing more economic aid.

House Democrats have passed another $3 trillion relief bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to take action, arguing “We need to assess what we’ve already done.”

Democrats argue working families and first responders don’t have time to wait.

