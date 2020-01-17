1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 4 sent to hospitals

National
Posted: / Updated:

McHENRY, Ill. (AP) — A pickup truck slammed into an Illinois Starbucks on Thursday, injuring several people and causing massive damage to the coffee shop, police said.

Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told The Associated Press that the driver and four people inside the cafe were injured. Fire and rescue personnel extracted one person from beneath the vehicle, police said in a statement.

Four people were transported to the hospital, while the other was released at the scene. One person was in critical condition and the other three hospitalized were listed in fair condition.

Police said it wasn’t known why the Dodge Ram ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago, and struck a vehicle at the drive-thru window before colliding with the building.

Polidori said the roof of the building collapsed, and photos from the scene showed almost an entire wall of the shop knocked down by the truck.

The police department closed a portion of Route 120 after the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss