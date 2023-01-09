UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Trooper Kory York is planning to plead not guilty for his involvement in the fatal encounter with Ronald Greene during his court appearance on February 22, 2023. York is facing one count of Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance.

On December 15, 2022, criminal charges were brought against York, Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters for their involvement in the death of Ronald Greene.

On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.

Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.