TripAdvisor ranks US restaurants

TripAdvisor has ranked the top ten fine-dining restaurants in the United States. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, these restaurants were consistently given high ratings and praise by diners across the globe.

Reclaiming the number one fine-dining spot in the country: Daniel in New York City.

Famous for its foie gras, Daniel was last atop the list in 2017.

A trend of note on the list of top ten is that Charleston, South Carolina is a destination for foodies.

The South Carolina coastal city has three of the top ten restaurants in the country including Hall’s Chophouse which took the number two spot.

GW Fins in New Orleans rounded out the top three.

Fine Dining Award-Winners

High-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service.

1.Daniel New York City, New York (also ranked #21 in the world overall)

Popular dishes: Foie gras, amuse bouches

What TripAdvisor diners say: “I love the foie gras, very tender and the show of heating it up and making the sauce by the table was fun.”

2.Halls Chophouse Charleston, South Carolina

Popular dishes: Prime rib, crab cakes

What TripAdvisor diners say: “This restaurant hands down has the best prime rib, and that’s not an exaggeration. [ ] The food is phenomenal and the service is as well.”

3.GW Fins New Orleans, Louisiana

Popular dishes: Soft shell crab, lobster dumplings

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The service was impeccable. Every item we ordered was more delicious than the next. If I could eat those lobster dumplings every day I would. A must visit!”

4.Lahaina Grill Lahaina, Hawaii

Popular dishes: Wagyu beef ravioli, triple berry pie

What TripAdvisor diners say: “We shared the wagyu beef ravioli appetizer and it was easily the best we’ve ever had, mind blowing!”

5.Geronimo Santa Fe, New Mexico

Popular dishes: Elk tenderloin, sea bass

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Absolutely one of the top 2-3 dining experiences I have ever had! [ ] I had the ‘to die for’ Elk Tenderloin.”

6.Charleston Grill Charleston, South Carolina

Popular dishes: Foie gras, crab cakes

What TripAdvisor diners say: “It may have been the best dinner we have ever had. The crab cake was not to be believed. The service was outstanding and the atmosphere was warm and relaxed.”

7.Peninsula Grill Charleston, South Carolina

Popular dishes: Lobster “3 Way,” coconut cake

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Service was so attentive and friendly. Great wine list. The food was delicious – I’d highly recommend the ‘Lobster 3 Way'”

8.Mama’s Fish House Paia, Hawaii

Popular dishes: Stuffed fish, panang curry

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The stuffed fish was honestly one of the best pieces of seafood I’ve ever eaten. I think if someone offered it to me daily I couldn’t turn it down.”

9.Merriman’s Waimea, Hawaii

Popular dishes: Monchong, lamb chops

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Monchong!! Enough said. This is one of the best restaurants ever.”

10.The Bazaar by Jose Andres Miami Beach, Florida

Popular dishes: Smoked oysters, dragon fruit ceviche

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Every bite we had was exceptional. The smoked oysters were terrific.”

Everyday Dining Award-Winners

Restaurants that provide great meals for any occasion that don’t break the bank.

1.Pane & Vino Miami Beach, Florida

Popular dishes: Spaghetti alla Ruota, cappelletti verdi tartufati

What TripAdvisor diners say: “I’ve been to Rome, Florence, Venice and Tuscany, and Pane & Vino is as good as any Italian restaurant I’ve eaten in all over the world. Don’t miss the Spaghetti alla Ruota.”

2.Carmine’s Italian Restaurant – Times Square New York City, New York

Popular dishes: Penne alla vodka, stuffed mushrooms

What TripAdvisor diners say: “If we could rate it higher we would [ ] the portions are gigantic, made to share. Penne alla vodka was sublime.”

3.5 Napkin Burger New York City, New York

Popular dishes: 5 Napkin Burger, wings

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The burgers are by far the best in New York, cooked to perfection. Fabulous service.”

4.11th Street Diner Miami Beach, Florida

Popular dishes: Burger, pancakes

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Great staff, fun surroundings in true American style and a full and varied menu with most importantly, amazing food.”

5.Piccola Cucina Osteria New York City, New York

Popular dishes: Arancini, octopus

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Food was perfect, especially octopus for a starter – probably the most delicious octopus I’ve eaten in my entire life.”

6.Fog Harbor Fish House San Francisco, California

Popular dishes: Clam chowder, salmon

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The best clam chowder we’ve ever had is at Fog Harbor. Great food and service!”

7.Duke’s Waikiki Honolulu, Hawaii

Popular dishes: Fish tacos, ribs

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Not only is Dukes right on the beach at Waikiki, but the fish tacos were superb.”

8.The Crab Pot Seafood Restaurant Seattle, Washington

Popular dishes: Clams, Dungeness

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Three types of crab, Snow, King and Dungeness crab all of which were fresh and amazing.”

9.Old Ebbitt Grill Washington, D.C.

Popular dishes: Oysters, crab cakes

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The (oyster) selection they provide is excellent and they are served cold and refreshing. You won’t be disappointed.”

10.Blue Heaven Key West, Florida

Popular dishes: Lobster benedict, jerk chicken

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The BEST Lobster Benedict on the planet!!”

Fast Casual Award-Winners

Restaurants that offer high-quality meals at a great value to diners on the go.

1.Earl of Sandwich Orlando, Florida

What TripAdvisor diners say: “This place is amazing the food is so delicious.”

2.Shake Shack Miami Beach, Florida

What TripAdvisor diners say: “For me, their burgers are the best in the world.”

3.In-N-Out Burger Los Angeles, California

What TripAdvisor diners say: “I make sure I stop here for a burger and fries every time I plan a trip to the West Coast.”

4.The Taco Stand La Jolla, California

What TripAdvisor diners say: “We ate here 3 times in 6 days it was that good.”

5.Portillo’s Hot Dogs Chicago, Illinois

What TripAdvisor diners say: “This is a go-to place to try Chicago cuisine: Italian beef or a Chicago style dog.”

6.Five Guys New York City, New York

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Good quality and unbelievably tasty burgers.”

7.Tacos el Gordo Las Vegas, Nevada

What TripAdvisor diners say: “We wanted a place with authentic Mexican street food and we found the perfect place!”

8.Teddy’s Bigger Burgers Honolulu, Hawaii

What TripAdvisor diners say: “These are the kinds of burgers you dream of.”

9.Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Orlando, Florida

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Every bit as tasty as we expected.”

10.Kewpee Hamburgers Lima, Ohio

What TripAdvisor diners say: “You cannot go wrong when choosing Kewpee for a meal.”