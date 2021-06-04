Trial date set for Maya Maxwell

The jury trial for Capital Murder suspect Maya Maxwell is set for November 15th, 2021.

426th Judicial District Court Judge Steve Duskie set that date Friday during a hearing.

During the same hearing, attorneys for Maxwell asked the judge to reduce her bond, but he denied the request.

Maxwell is accused of helping Cedric Marks get rid of the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019.

According to court documents, Maxwell told police that Marks killed the two in January 2019 and then dumped their bodies in Oklahoma – and that she drove Swearingin’s car to Austin to throw police off.

According to the arrest affidavit of Maya Maxwell, she admitted to Detective Corey Powell during an interview that she knew a criminal offense had been committed, namely the theft of Swearingin’s 2016 Hyundai Genesis.



Marks is in Bell County custody after allegedly escaping from a private prisoner transport van in Conroe, just north of Houston. Authorities caught him hours later, and Marks was booked into the Bell County Jail on several charges, including Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.