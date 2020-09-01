Travelers left nearly 1 million at airport checkpoints

Travelers lost roughly $926,000 at 75 at checkpoints inside 75 U.S. airports last year.

(FOX NEWS) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollar at U.S. airport checkpoints last year.

A report by the Transportation Security Administration says people lost $926,000 at 75 airports.

Federal regulators claim a majority of the money was lost by people emptying their pockets for security scans.

The largest sums of money were said to be lost at airports in New York, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Miami.

The TSA says people should put their cash in carry-on bags and remind travelers to contact the TSA’s lost and found office at the airport in the event they lose cash.

More from MyHighPlains.com: