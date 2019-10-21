Track police speed traps with new Google Maps feature

'Google Maps' new features will include a program that allows travelers to report police speed traps, crashes, and traffic slowdowns.

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up speed demons.

New updates from Google Maps could help you avoid getting a ticket.

Google is adding new technology to its popular map and GPS service.

The new updates let drivers report several things including accidents, gridlock, and police speed traps.

But the company isn’t stopping there.

Additional features also include the ability to report construction lane closures, broken down vehicles, and objects in the road.

Google says some of these alerts have previously been available to some android users but now they’re accessible across all Android and iOS devices.