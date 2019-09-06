Tourists may pay tolls to drive San Francisco crooked street

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, cars wind their way down Lombard Street in San Francisco. Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco. California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has suggested $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famed crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighborhood street.

They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.