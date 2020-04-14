Tornadoes Leave 33 Dead

(NBC News) At least 33 people are dead after a string of deadly tornadoes tore a path from the Deep South to the East Coast Sunday and into Monday.
Dozens more were wounded.
The devastation stretches across multiple states, where homes and business were left in ruins, vehicles tossed on their sides and power lines ripped down.
Mississippi was especially hard hit,w ith damage reported across nearly the entire state.
“Tens of thousands of Mississippians lost power. We already know that hundreds of homes were destroyed or badly damaged,” Governor Tate Reeves said Monday.
More than a million were left without electricity across the strike zone after reports of more than 40 twisters.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2yc01f2
