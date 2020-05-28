Torchy’s Tacos to give 20 graduating seniors from class of 2020 free tacos for a year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Graduating during the coronavirus pandemic has been hard for students this year. To make it up to them, Austin’s own Torchy’s Tacos is giving 20 graduating high school and college seniors from the class of 2020 a chance to win free tacos for a year.

According to Torcy’s Tacos, the contest begins Wednesday and runs through June 5 at 10 p.m. High school or college students from the class of 2020 can enter.

🎓 2020 Grads, post a photo in your cap and gown or with your diploma and tell us your “Taco Dreams” for your future. Tag your school, @TorchysTacos and use #TorchysClassOf2020. Entries accepted now through 6/5/20. Visit https://t.co/rubpcEgGpe for official rules and more info! pic.twitter.com/ZHRB4rTmZU — Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) May 27, 2020

To enter the contest, students need to post a photo of themselves to social media in their cap and gown with their diploma and a message to Torchy’s about their “taco dream for the future” and the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020. Any student in the contiguous U.S. can enter and they must be 16 years or older. Winners will be selected t random and notified via direct messge.

More details on Torchy’s Tacos’ giveaway can be found on the company’s website here.