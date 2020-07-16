Topless In The Park: Minneapolis Set To Amend Nudity Ordinance

(KARE/NBC News) A pending change to Minneapolis, Minnesota’s park nudity ordinance is turning heads.
As it stands currently, Minneapolis Park Board ordinance PB2-21 states no one 10 years or older is allowed to expose their genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast below the top of the areola in a park or parkway, but in a push from park board commissioner Chris Meyer to repeal the ordinance, that could all change.
In a post on Meyer’s Facebook page, he says the only impact the repeal would have is eliminating the language which targets female breasts.
Meyer says laws should treat people equally, and in places where men are allowed to be topless, women and transgender people should be allowed as well.
Currently, Minneapolis City Ordinance 385.160 allows women and transgender people to go topless on city streets, but the park board’s ordinance prevents this from happening in the city’s parks.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me that they can be on the street but they can’t be in the park,” says Minneapolis resident Barbara Donaghy.
