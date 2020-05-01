Top stories: Maquiladoras under pressure; field hospital opens; beaches close

A 20-bed field hospital just for COVID-19 patients opened today at a tent encampment where 2,000 migrants live across the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico. The tent facility is operated by Global Response Management (GRM), an NGO that offers free medical care, which has tried for weeks to get permission from Mexican and U.S. authorities to bring medical equipment and supplies over the border. Permission was granted this weekend and now the hospital is ready for patients. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

Mexico shouldn’t budge amid pressure from the U.S. to reopen American-run plants south of the border while the COVID-19 pandemic rages, a Juarez health official said. Juarez on Thursday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths. The city that’s home to some 300 manufacturing plants linked to the U.S. automobile, medical, and electronics industries has recorded 73 deaths and 289 cases so far, though officials admit the numbers could be higher due to limited testing. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.

On Wednesday night, a memo was sent to the California Police Chiefs Association saying Gov. Gavin Newsom was planning on closing all beaches and state parks on May 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After much thought and push back from municipalities in the state, the governor chose to only close beaches in Orange County, allowing all others to open provided they follow COVID-19 distancing precautions. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.