Top stories: Courting Tesla, camping out at the border

Three weeks ago, the Otay Mesa Border Crossing changed its hours of operation and almost immediately turned the northbound lanes into an overnight campground. Each morning, by 2 a.m., people begin lining up waiting for the gates to open, which doesn’t happen till 6 a.m. The new hours went into effect on May 3. Before then, the border crossing was open 24/7. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.

If Elon Musk wants to move Tesla Inc. to Texas, El Paso is ready to help him relocate and hook him up with Juarez’s high-powered automotive manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, the El Paso City Council voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to send the California-based electric car and solar panel manufacturer a letter inviting him to expand and bring related suppliers to this border region. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.