Top Health Officials Testify at House Hearing on Coronavirus Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified at a House hearing today amid news that nearly half of American states are seeing a surge in Coronavirus infections. Among the key concerns - whether we're heading into a second wave, the status of testing and the fiery political debate about face coverings.

(NBC News) Some of the nation’s top health officials appeared before Congress today, as lawmakers search for answers to the Trump Administration’s response to the Coronavirus.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci cited evidence of new spikes in southern and western states, with some rolling back reopening plans. He also spoke of cases rising among the young.

At a rally in Tusla, Oklahoma on Saturday, President Trump said he ordered health officials to slow testing down, but the White House said he was kidding. When asked about the issue today, Mr. Trump said “I don’t kid.”

For his part, Dr. Fauci said he was never told to slow testing. “We’re doing more testing, not less,” he said.

Fauci also said that a vaccine could be ready by year’s end.

The U.S. now accounts for 20 percent of Coronavirus cases worldwide, but accounts for less than 5 percent of the world population.

