Top 5 girl scout cookies

It's that time of the year again! These are the top five Girl Scout cookies according to the youth organization itself.

(FOX NEWS) — The girls in green are back and their power is in the “flour.”

National “Girl Scout Cookie” weekend is coming up in February and in offices, schools, and malls.

The Girl Scouts will be offering up all kinds of cookies for their organization.

So, what are the best selling ones?

Number five: Trefoils shortbread cakes, at 18 million boxes sold

Number four: Do-si-dos peanut butter sandwiches with 22 million boxes.

Number three: Tagalongs peanut butter patties. We chomped 26 million boxes.

Number two: Samoas caramel delites. A delightful 38 million boxes sold.

And the big one, still thin mints with a fat 50 million boxes sold last year.

