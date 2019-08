Arizona 1-year-old dies after being shot by another toddler inside a Tucson home.

(KVOA/NBC News) A 1-year-old child has died after she was shot by another toddler inside a Tucson, Arizona home.

According to Tucson Police Department, the 1-year-old was transported to the hospital after she was accidentally shot at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the weapon involved was described as a small-caliber rifle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2SVYyQt